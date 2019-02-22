Police: Woman robs CVS using baseball bat

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman was arrested after police say she used a baseball bat during a robbery.
Hopewell police responded to the CVS Pharmacy in the 2700 block of Oaklawn Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Friday after a report that a woman had entered the store, produced a baseball bat and demanded money.
She fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.
A Virginia State Police K-9 unit was called to help in the search for the suspect. Police said they received a tip that the suspect had removed an article of clothing she was wearing in an attempt to alter her appearance.
She also dropped the baseball bat.
Brandii Nicole Brady, 24, of Chesterfield, matched the suspect’s description and was found walking in the area. She was arrested and is being held at Riverside Regional Jail pending an arraignment.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.