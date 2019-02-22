Police warn of impact of hoax crimes

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - From the alleged hoax stories surrounding the Jussie Smollett case, to the Henrico school threat scare, security experts warn of the strains hoaxes can put on law enforcement agencies in Virginia.
Security expert Mike Jones, of Major Security Consulting & Design, said he knows the financial toll responding to fake crimes can have on emergency services from his years in law enforcement.
“Public safety resources are always finite,” said Jones. “You have expenditures of overtime, equipment, possibly damage, expenses in terms of other agencies coming to respond, you’ve got the cost of roads being blocked and people missing meetings.”
Jones adds that when hoax crimes as serious as active shooter threats are called in, it can put the general public in danger as law enforcement officials rush to to the scene.
“That is an all hands on deck call and everyone responds as quick as possibly can," said Jones. “Those types of responses are very dangerous because they are fraught with emotions, you’re moving quicker than you normally are because you don’t know what you’re going to face and add to that the parents who hear it on social media and they’re rushing to get their children. It’s just horrible situation.”
Jones estimated that costs of wasted resources from the emergency operation conducted Wednesday evening at Virginia Randolph High School crept into the thousands of dollars.
But for law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth, the issue of bogus police calls aren’t limited to school threats.
In 2018, Chesterfield police said they recorded 25 charges of giving false reports to a police officer and four charges of false alarm for ambulance or fire.
In the same year, Richmond police recorded 24 reports of falsely summoning police, but they added that not all of the hoax calls necessarily generated a large police response.
“In Virginia you can be charged with a misdemeanor crime of making a false report to the police,” said Jones. “Other jurisdictions, like in Chicago, it can be a felony.”
Jones said while the numbers for recorded false reports may seem small when compared to the thousands of calls law enforcement agencies receive daily, they can still have major impacts on the perception of safety within a community.
“When a little child calls their mom on their cellphone and says ‘I love you, there is a shooter in the school,’ and that’s the type of thing that’s very harmful and you can’t get back that sense of safety,” said Jones. “Issues like this where the public and the private trust is broken by people for motives as pernicious as revenge and as silly as gaining attention, it’s a very poor thing to do.”
