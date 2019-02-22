Police: Driver who caused fatal crash was cited for lack of license an hour earlier

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Police say the driver responsible for a crash that killed a 23-year-old Front Royal woman had been charged less than an hour before with driving without a license.
According to Luray Police Chief Bow Cook, a driver identified as 44-year-old Wayne L. Steele, Jr., of Harrisonburg, was pulled over by an officer at 4:53 a.m. Feb. 19 because he had been driving on the Luray-Hawksbill Greenway.
Steele told the officer that he had been confused by a detour sign in a nearby construction zone.
Police say a number of drivers have gotten confused by the Main Street bridge replacement detour or misguided by GPS, so that did not seem unusual, but the officer performed the standard traffic stop procedures and found that Steele was driving without a license. He was released with a summons.
Cook says the officer told Steele to park the vehicle, stop driving and get a ride. Before leaving the scene, the officer watched him park nearby. According to Cook, that is standard protocol since no outstanding warrants appeared for the driver’s arrest and he did not show any indicators of impairments.
But just a short time later, people called into the Page County Emergency Communications Center to report a vehicle heading recklessly north on Route 340 at a high rate of speed.
That vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Avalon, driven by Steele, crossed the center line just north of Route 700 at 5:25 a.m. and hit a 2010 Honda Civic head-on, killing Anna-Marie E. Dalton, of Front Royal.
Steele was taken to INOVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
Cook says Luray police are working with Virginia State Police to investigate.
Court records show a Wayne Steele was also charged with driving without a license Feb. 16 by a separate officer. It’s unclear if that was the same Steele charged three days later with the same offense.
No charges for the crash have been filed yet, but Steele's medical condition is unclear.
Following the crash, Dalton’s sister set up a GoFundMe to raise money in her sister’s honor. Within just a day, they had raised $7,745 of their $10,000 goal. According to the family, any money raised that isn’t needed for funeral expenses will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
