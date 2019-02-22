News to know for Feb. 22: Richmond 34 honored; Bill to raise tobacco sale age signed; National Margarita Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Happy Friday! As you head out today, don’t forget your umbrella.
Rain will be steady and heavy this morning, and become lighter in the afternoon.
Temperatures will reach the mid 40s.
The Richmond 34 will have their records expunged today.
The Richmond 34 are a group of VUU students who staged a sit-in at Thalhimer’s department store in Richmond.
Throughout the City of Richmond, you will find three historical markers detailing their bravery.
Governor Ralph Northam also announced that he would be hosting the group at the Executive Mansion today.
Governor Ralph Northam has signed legislation banning those under 21 years of age to buy tobacco and nicotine products.
The bill also received support and backing from Altria, the largest U.S. tobacco company.
Lt. Brad Clark was honored by Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday by being named Virginia Career Firefighter of the Year.
Clark was a Hanover firefighter who lost his life in 2018 while assisting a vehicle on I-295 as Hurricane Michael passed through Virginia.
“Like he had so many times before, Lieutenant Clark placed the needs of others above his own,” Northam wrote. “Many will be forever grateful for his leadership and valor to the very end.”
The Henrico County Police Department says a student has been arrested and charged in a hoax that led to a large police presence at a Henrico school this week.
Officers responded to The Academy at Virginia Randolph on Wednesday after a 911 call stated there was an “active threat.”
On Thursday, police said the call was a hoax and the student involved was charged with falsely summoning law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
A Florida sex trafficking ring bust has led to nearly 50 arrests and 200 warrants being served.
Investigators said victims were recruited at three different spas in the area to perform sex acts in exchange for money.
Officials went undercover, conducting surveillance for months. The investigation is ongoing.
Today is National Margarita Day!
Not sure where to celebrate? No worries, we have you covered with a list of Margarita Day deals in Richmond.
“If life gives you limes, make margaritas.” — Jimmy Buffett
