LeBron James sequel to ‘Space Jam’ coming to theaters in 2021

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Lebron James’ production company, Springhill Entertainment, announced on social media the release date for Space Jam 2.
The film will start filming this summer and come to theaters on July 16, 2021.
Space Jam was a 1996 film featuring Michael Jordan who was enlisted by the Looney Tunes gang to win a basketball game and earn the cartoon characters freedom.
James confirmed during the All-Star weekend that he will be playing the lead character and be one of the film’s executive producers.
Complex reported that Ryan Coogler, Black Panther director, has joined the movie as a producer, and Terence Nance has been revealed as the movie’s director.
Nance told Vice that the movie will “surprise” people.
“Pretty sure [it’s] going to disrupt everything,” Nance told Vice. “I’m excited about what that movie can be.”
Springhill Entertainment released a teaser image back in the fall of 2018, letting fans know Space Jam 2, had begun pre-production.
