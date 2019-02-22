‘Jerk punk’ sets fire to Gen. Lee statue - but not the Confederate one

A statue of WWII Gen. William C. Lee.
By Brian Tynes | February 21, 2019 at 11:19 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 11:22 PM

DUNN, NC (WWBT) - Vandals lit a statue of Gen. Lee on fire. No, not that Gen. Lee – one from World War II.

A “jerk punk” set fire to the statue of Gen. William C. Lee in Dunn, NC. It is believed they were aiming for a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee and targeted the wrong vestige.

Robert E. Lee was the commanding general of the Confederate Army during the Civil War. William C. Lee was the commander of the 101st Airborne Division during World War II and is considered the “Father of the United States Airborne Army.”

The William C. Lee statue stands outside of the William C. Lee Airborne Museum. It has nothing to do with the Civil War, and the museum’s curator told WNCN its Gen. Lee has no relation nor correlation to the Confederate commander.

He believes the other Gen. Lee was the intended target and the vandalism is a case of mistaken identity.

