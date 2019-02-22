'I just crashed’: FAA releases transmissions of Henrico plane crash on baseball field

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA (WWBT) - The Federal Aviation Administration released audio transmissions Thursday of the pilot of a Cessna 180 who crashed his plane on the Highland Springs baseball field in September 2018.
Police were called to the scene in the 00 block of S. Oak Street just before 1:30 p.m. Sept. 5, 2018 for an accident involving a plane that came in contact with a power line as it tried to make an emergency landing.
“Richmond tower, this is Oscar Delta Alpha… I just crashed… I think it’s a school yard,” said the pilot in newly released audio transmissions. “Yeah I was just on final and, uh, lost power.”
No injuries were reported in the plane or on the ground. The 55-year-old pilot, from Ontario, Canada, was the only person in the plane.
State Police said the pilot had left in the morning on Sept. 5 and was flying to Richmond International Airport.
He had gotten clearance to land when he encountered some sort of engine failure, which led to the emergency landing on the baseball field.
Additional FAA documents obtained by NBC12 include the pilot’s statement to investigators on September 8, 2018.
“I filled the fuel tanks prior to departure,” the pilot wrote. “I had a misunderstanding of how long I could fly with full fuel. The Shaden fuel computer was indicating I would land with 30 minutes reserve fuel. I though the 58 usable US gallons off fuel in the wing would last a minimum of 4 + hours. My flight lasted 3.7 hours.”
The pilot states he suffered a “complete fuel starvation on the four-mile final approach to the runway at Richmond International Airport.
“I made an emergency landing in a school baseball field that was unoccupied,” he wrote. “I cut a power line on approach to the ball field. Contact with the power line yawed me to the right and I went down sideways.”
"[I saw] all these people gathering and stuff and that's when I looked over in the ball field and saw a portion of the airplane sitting there," said Dennis Burton who lives nearby.
"It's shocking," said Ryan Sullivan, who also lives nearby. "You don't see that every day."
Sullivan was outside with his friends, jumping on the trampoline, when he heard the plane coming in and hit power lines nearby.
He said he was stunned by how low the plane was to begin with.
"I was at home watching the Simpsons and all I heard was a loud bang!" said Kevin Jones, of Highland Springs. "Then the power went out. It's crazy."
Nearly 6,000 power outages were reported by Dominion Energy following the crash, but most of those customers had their power quickly restored.
