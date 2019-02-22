Gun found in Hanover woman’s carry-on bag at RIC

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A pink and purple handgun was confiscated at Richmond International Airport on Friday.
A Hanover County woman was arrested on weapons charged by police when the gun was found in her carry-on bag at a security checkpoint.
The 9mm gun was loaded with five rounds of ammunition.
In a press release, TSA said the woman said she forgot she had the gun with her.
This is the second gun to be found at Richmond International Airport this year. TSA confiscated 14 guns at RIC in 2017.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.