Forecast: Rain likely through early Sunday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Rain is the story (again) with waves of rain with colder temperatures Friday and Saturday. Then near 70 Sunday!
FRIDAY: Rain likely. Heaviest and steadiest in the morning. Spotty and light in afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 100%)
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Could be heavy at times in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s, highs only around 40. (Rain Chance: 90%)
SUNDAY: Few showers likely, especially during the morning, then turning breezy and very warm. Lows near 40, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 50%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
NOTE: Low confidence in Wednesday (and beyond) temperatures.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or flurries late in day. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance; 30%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows lower 30s, highs mid 40s
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.