Fairfax, accusers to be invited to testify at House committee hearing

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Del. Rob Bell announced Friday that the House Courts of Justice Committee has announced plans to invite Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and the women who accused him of sexual assault to testify at a hearing.
There’s currently no information on when a hearing would take place if the invitations are accepted.
Two women - Meredith Watson and Dr. Vanessa Tyson - have said in statements that their clients are ready and willing to testify under oath against Fairfax.
“The victims have constantly asked us to do our duty," House Speaker Kirk Cox said this week. "If you look at our rules, especially our committees, committees are set up to look into the conduct of public officials.”
Cox proposed earlier this week that a subcommittee, made up of five Republicans and five Democrats, hear the accusers’ and Fairfax’s testimony.
In response to the call for a public hearing, Fairfax’s office issued the following statement this week:
"The Lieutenant Governor has remained steadfast in denying the allegations against him. He has repeatedly made clear his desire for a full, fair, independent, impartial, and non-political investigation. He was the first and remains the only party to these matters to call for such an investigation in order to get to the truth.
It would be extraordinary and unprecedented to initiate a General Assembly inquiry about matters that are better left to law enforcement.
The Lieutenant Governor remains confident that the truth will prevail and that he will be exonerated."
Fairfax’s second accuser, Meredith Watson, has accepted the invitation to testify.
Watson’s attorney, Nancy Erika Smith, issued the follow statement on Friday:
"Meredith Watson is gratified that the Virginia General Assembly has announced their intention to hold hearings, and she looks forward to testifying at this forum.
It is our understanding that the hearing will be public and televised and that Ms. Watson, Dr. Tyson and Lt. Governor Fairfax will all testify under oath and be subject to the same rules and requirements, including our right to present witnesses and corroborators."
This year’s General Assembly session ends this week. However, a hearing does not have to take place before then. The state constitution allows lawmakers to return at a later date to hold a hearing if that’s what they decide to do.
