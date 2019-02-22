Data reveals success of homeless services in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Data collected by Homeward showed the success of homeless services in the Central Virginia area.
Homeward is the support and planning agency for homeless services in Richmond.
Each year, a twice-annual census of people experiencing homeless, known as a PIT count, is taken.
In January 2018, 609 people were considered homeless in Richmond. That number has gone down to 559 people, an 8.2 percent decrease.
Homeward says the reduction in homelessness is due to coordinated and collaborative efforts of homeless service agencies.
“No one agency can solve homelessness,” Homeward’s Executive Director, Kelly King Horne said, “but our community’s collaborative network of providers has been focusing on getting people into housing and related services.”
January 2018-2019 PIT Count Totals
Totals: 2019 | 2018
Total population: 559 | 609
Total sheltered: 407 | 505
Total unsheltered: 152 | 104
Total Veterans: 82 | 94
Total children: 68 | 74
