Cameras found in restrooms on Virginia Tech campus

BLACKSBURG, VA (WDBJ) - The person responsible for putting secret cameras in public restrooms on the Virginia Tech campus has been identified and is cooperating with police, according to the Virginia Tech Police Department.
Earlier this week the Virginia Tech Police Department said it had found two separate video recording devices in public restrooms on campus.
One device appeared to be a USB wall charger, while the other appeared as a clothing hook.
The investigation continues.
