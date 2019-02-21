Virginia ranked as 21st most sinful state in America

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia is the 21st most sinful state in America, according to a study done by WalletHub.
WalletHub took a look at each state’s rank on anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.
Virginia’s highest ranked sin was greed, followed by vanity and lust.
The state’s rank comes as an improvement, because in a previous WalletHub study, Richmond tied for the 10th most sinful city in America, along with New Orleans.
The study found Virginia’s lowest ranked sin to be anger and hate, with one of the fewest violent crimes per capita in the country.
Nevada topped the list, coming in as the mot sinful state in America.
