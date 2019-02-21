Virginia dog treat company hits Hollywood in Oscars gift bags

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WWBT) - The Oscars will get a little taste of the Chesapeake Bay. Well, more specifically, attendees’ pets will.
Bay Dog Biscuits, a Virginia Beach-based dog treat company, will have its product featured in the gift bags given out at the Academy Awards on Sunday, WVEC reported.
The dog biscuits are made by hand in Blair Ellis’ home. She told WVEC someone reached out to her after seeing her business on Instagram about contributing to the gift package.
Bay Dog Biscuits is looking forward to the big night and potentially expanding based on the reception it receives.
Either way, it’s been described as the company’s “most exciting week,” and the Oscars are still four days away.
