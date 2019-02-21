Student charged after hoax at Henrico school led to room-by-room search

“We take every threat to our schools and our students/staff as credible until such time as we can prove otherwise, or we can mitigate the threat. In today’s environment we cannot afford to gamble with the safety and well-being of our kids. Make no mistake, we investigate all threats and if we determine a threat to be a hoax or intentionally false, we WILL prosecute. These false calls pose a true threat to the rest of our community by diverting public safety resources away from people and situations that truly need them. This type of hoax for amusement will bear consequences to the fullest extent possible by law.”