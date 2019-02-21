Student charged after hoax at Henrico school led to room-by-room search

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department says a student has been arrested and charged in a hoax that led to a large police presence at a Henrico school on Wednesday afternoon.
Dozens of police officers responded to The Academy at Virginia Randolph around 3:15 p.m. after a 911 call stated there was an “active threat.”
The school was put on lock down and each room was searched.
On Thursday, police said the call was a hoax and the student involved was charged with falsely summoning law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Police statement:
“We take every threat to our schools and our students/staff as credible until such time as we can prove otherwise, or we can mitigate the threat. In today’s environment we cannot afford to gamble with the safety and well-being of our kids. Make no mistake, we investigate all threats and if we determine a threat to be a hoax or intentionally false, we WILL prosecute. These false calls pose a true threat to the rest of our community by diverting public safety resources away from people and situations that truly need them. This type of hoax for amusement will bear consequences to the fullest extent possible by law.”
On Wednesday, an automated tweet from Henrico Police indicated officers were responding to an active shooter call near Virginia Randolph Museum and The Academy at Virginia Randolph.
Just after 5:30 p.m., an “all clear” was given and students were allowed to go home.
No injuries were reported.
“Investigators tell us no weapons were fired, no one was hurt, their investigation continues, but for now it’s time for students to go home,” the school system posted to Twitter.
Virginia Randolph students were dismissed from school about two hours past the time they normally let out. That’s where a lot of parents waited on edge to see their kids following a report of an active shooter. One woman was brought to tears by the fact she couldn’t get to her son.
“I never been so scared in my life,” Kelley Esposito said. “I just want to see him.”
Esposito received a text message from her son, who barricaded himself inside the school around 3 p.m. The report of an active shooter came in minutes before dismissal.
Parents waited it out at the St. Peters Baptist Church, which is less half a mile from the school. Two and a half hours later, parents got the all clear.
“We are very fortunate of how this situation turned out,” Henrico School’s Spokesperson Andy Jenks said.
First responders working hand and hand with school officials keeping anxious parents and community members up to date.
“When it comes to students there is nothing more important than keeping the parent community informed,” Jenks said.
“They’ve gone door-to-door, and so far no one’s been hurt, and there’s no evidence that a weapon’s been used,” Henrico County Public Schools said earlier in the afternoon.
“While we have not received word of anyone being hurt, or, located anyone who appears to be a threat, police are still on campus, going room-by-room to make sure our students and staff are safe,” the school system said just before 3:45 p.m.
“At this time there are no reported injuries and no confirmed reports of gun fire,” police posted to social media at 4:15 p.m.
Henrico Police will provide extra security Thursday for students and Crisis Counselors will be available for students if needed.
