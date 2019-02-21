Spiders hold off Fordham to get back into win column

Richmond kept its foot on the pedal in the early portion of the second half, opening up a 53-35 lead with 14:18 to play. However, Fordham had more left in the tank, going on a 30-12 spurt, with a Nick Honor three-pointer tying the contest at 65 with 2:46 left on the clock. Jesse Bunting’s lay-up with 38 seconds remaining put the Rams on top, 69-68, but the Spiders would respond. Grant Golden knocked down a catch-and-shoot mid-range jumper to push Richmond back ahead, 70-69, with 20 seconds to go in the contest. Honor would take a game-winning three point attempt, but it was off the mark, Fordham traveled on the rebound, and Jake Wojcik knocked down two free-throws to round out the scoring.