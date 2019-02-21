Spiders hold off Fordham to get back into win column

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond saw an 18 point second half lead turn into a one point deficit, but was able to respond and hold off Fordham for a 72-69 win at the Robins Center on Wednesday night. The victory marks the Spiders’ third consecutive home win.
Chris Mooney saw his team start slow, falling behind, 15-4. The Spiders, however, would respond, closing out the first half on a 15-0 run, part of a larger 29-8 run to end the frame, and would hold a 38-26 advantage at halftime.
Richmond kept its foot on the pedal in the early portion of the second half, opening up a 53-35 lead with 14:18 to play. However, Fordham had more left in the tank, going on a 30-12 spurt, with a Nick Honor three-pointer tying the contest at 65 with 2:46 left on the clock. Jesse Bunting’s lay-up with 38 seconds remaining put the Rams on top, 69-68, but the Spiders would respond. Grant Golden knocked down a catch-and-shoot mid-range jumper to push Richmond back ahead, 70-69, with 20 seconds to go in the contest. Honor would take a game-winning three point attempt, but it was off the mark, Fordham traveled on the rebound, and Jake Wojcik knocked down two free-throws to round out the scoring.
Golden led the Spiders with 16 points, including five big points in the final 2:31. Andre Gustavson added 13 points, while Jacob Gilyard put up a well-rounded night, scoring ten points, pulling down eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists. Honor led all scorers with 23 points.
Richmond has now won 15 of its last 16 meetings with Fordham and improves to 11-15 on the season, 5-8 in the Atlantic 10. The Spiders travel to La Salle for a 2:00 showdown on Saturday.
