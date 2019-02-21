Spiders fans post ‘Fire Mooney’ billboard

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A group of “frustrated” fans and University of Richmond alumni have rented a billboard on I-95 to call for the firing of men’s basketball coach Chris Mooney.
“We are passionate fans who want only the best for this program and university, nothing more,” the group said in an email.
Mooney has been head coach of the Spiders since start of the 2005 season. The team currently has an 11-15 record.
The “Fire Mooney” sign is on a rotating billboard near the interstate.
UR officials did not have any comment about the sign.
“Spider basketball used to be fun, but now it is horribly stale,” the group said.
