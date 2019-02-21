Road closures to affect VCU’s MCV campus

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Road closures will go into affect on Virginia Commonwealth University’s MCV campus beginning on Sunday, Feb. 24 through Wednesday, Feb. 27.
The closures will be along portions of North 10th Street at the intersection of East Leigh Street, while a manhole is installed at the intersection.
Closures will be in place for 24 hours each day. VCU police will be at the intersection of 10th and Leigh Streets to guide traffic starting Feb. 25.
Orange detour signs will be placed throughout the area to guide vehicles. VCU parking staff will also be posted at VCU’s N Deck parking facility to assist with entry and exit.
- Westbound traffic on Leigh Street, including VCU day care and N Deck patrons, will follow a route along Leigh Street and will turn northbound on North Eighth Street. Drivers will need to follow Eighth Street to the Duval Street Connector and turn eastbound. A section of North 10th Street will be open for access to the N Deck and day care drop-off/pick-up traffic only.
- Eastbound traffic on Leigh Street will have to turn northbound on North Fourth Street, eastbound on Jackson Street and northbound onto North Eighth Street to access the Duval Street Connector for N Deck and day care access.
All drivers are encouraged to allow extra time for their commute as heavy traffic is expected.
