Residents seeking to change name of road to curb truck traffic

SANDSTON, VA (WWBT) - Some Henrico homeowners are hoping a petition for a road name change will stop big rigs from driving through their neighborhood.
Homeowners in Sandston are upset that truck drivers have been using White Oak Road in order to get to a nearby warehouse located on White Oak Creek Drive.
“In the short time I’ve been living here I’ve already had three cars in my yard avoiding the tractor-trailers,” said Stewart Goodwin, who lives on White Oak Road.
Since 2015, Goodwin said tractor trailers have been a constant issue for homeowners along the road.
In the past, GPS apps have told truck drivers to take White Oak Road in order to get to a warehouse on White Oak Creek Drive. The problem is White Oak Road can’t support the weight and size of these 18-wheelers, which is why in 2015 Henrico County put up signs telling drivers to ignore their GPS.
“I feel like it’s helped some, but not all the way,” Varina Supervisor Tyrone Nelson said.
According to Nelson, the county is aware of the issue and they’re working on a variety of things to fix it.
"We're going to put solar lights on the signs to help light them up and make them visible," Nelson said.
“I’m tired of fighting this battle,” Goodwin said. Having lived along White Oak Road for several years, Goodwin said progress has been slow moving. It’s why she’s created a petition to make a change. “I have had several people share with me that they need to change the name of White Oak Creek Drive to something other than White Oak Creek Drive."
White Oak Creek Drive is less than 2 miles from White Oak Road, where Goodwin lives. She believes truckers are confusing the two roads, and others in the area with “White Oak” in them, when trying to get to the nearby warehouse and technology park.
As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, more than 160 who've signed on to Goodwin's petition seem to agree, but Nelson isn't sure a name change will completely fix the problem.
"GPS is always going to try and take you the quickest way," he said.
Nelson added he's not ruling out a name change, but the County Planning Department stated the request has to come from the property owner on White Oak Creek Drive, which has not been done.
According to Nelson, there is only one property with an address on White Oak Creek Drive, a Bank of America data processing center.
Goodwin hopes they will support changing the name; she’s immersed herself in the issue for four years now.
"We had over 460 trucks travel White Oak Road in 2015," she said.
Data she’s collected over the last four years show a fluctuation in tractor trailer traffic on White Oak Road:
- In 2016 – 126 trucks she personally saw
- In 2017 – 170 trucks she personally saw
- In 2018 – 72 trucks she personally saw
So far this year Goodwin said she’s seen 13.
“I'm afraid one of these days I'm going to have an 18-wheeler in my yard or in my house," she added.
In the past few weeks the county has also received complaints from homeowners on Elko Road at White Oak Creek Drive.
“There was a complaint about trucks parking on Elko Road,” Nelson said. “We put signs up saying no parking on Elko Road.”
For several years now a barricade has been in place at the entrance to White Oak Creek Drive from Elko Road.
Nelson believes truck drivers have followed their GPS to that location to get to the warehouse, only to find it blocked off.
As a result, Nelson is working with county planning staff to fix the mapping at that intersection and send it to GPS providers to show the “dead end.”
“That may be able to help as well,” Nelson said.
According to county leaders, maps have been sent out to trucking companies regarding the proper routes to take, which include staying on Route 60 and then turning onto Technology Boulevard to get into the area.
Goodwin said she has also been in contact with trucking companies to explain her concerns about the problem.
