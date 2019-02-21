Puppy abandoned at Chesterfield grocery store

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield Animal Services says someone left a German Shepherd puppy in a grocery cart on Friday at the Lidl on Iron Bridge Road.
Surveillance camera captured images of the suspect’s vehicle - a white Nissan Rogue.
There’s no information about the suspect or license plate details.
“The puppy, who was in good health, is currently at the Chesterfield County Animal Shelter and is not yet available for adoption,” the group posted on Facebook.
“Due to the ongoing investigation, we will not be sharing pictures of the puppy at this time,” Chesterfield Animal Services said in a Facebook comment. “... The puppy is not visible to the public or available for adoption at this time."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 804-748-1251, Chesterfield Animal Services at 804-748-1683, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.