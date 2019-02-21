Poll: 48 percent say Northam should stay in office

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A new Quinnipiac University poll shows more Virginia voters than not think Gov. Ralph Northam should stay in office.
The poll surveyed more than 1,100 voters in the commonwealth, asking their thoughts on the recent scandals that have plagued Virginia’s Capitol.
Forty-eight percent of respondents said Northam should not resign compared to 42 percent who said he should step down.
"I think that he should definitely stay in, at this point,” Indira Merritt said. “I think I would be more concerned about who would possibly get into office after him.”
Others remain steadfast that the governor’s time should be up.
"I think he should go. He’s overstepped his bounds. He’s done a bit too much, and I don’t think it could be taken back,” said another voter, Ebony Robinson.
The poll also asked whether Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, now accused by two different women of sexual assault, should resign. The result was evenly split, with 36 percent responding Fairfax should remain and 36 percent saying he should step down. However, a majority, 54 percent, of respondents thought Fairfax should be impeached.
As for Attorney General Mark Herring, who (like the governor) admitted to wearing black face as part of a costume in the 1980′s, 54 percent said percent said he should stay in office.
