Police think man who tried to kidnap woman will strike again

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Someone tried to kidnap then robbed a woman outside a Shreveport convenience store.
He got away.
So they are sharing video from surveillance cameras in hopes someone can help them identify the attacker.
The video shows the woman being tackled and forced her into her vehicle Feb. 10 at the Otto’s Citgo in the 3600 block of Hollywood Avenue, authorities said.
"She was heading to church and all of a sudden he attack (sic) her,” said Shreveport Police Detective Melvin Smith.
Fiercely fighting her would-be kidnapper, they added, the woman held onto her car keys and escaped the vehicle.
The male then stole some items from her car and ran.
The video shows the male was wearing a two-toned blue jacket, blue jeans, brown boots and gloves.
Detective Smith explained that the woman’s decision to fight back was the right thing to do.
"Use any tools available to use as weapons and fight him off. Fight, fight, fight."
Smith emphasized fighting because he said if you’re taken away from the original scene your odds of survival plummet.
"I believe that if he had a (sic), had the opportunity to leave with her he would have, you know, probably did something to her."
Such a situation immediately brings up talk of knowing self-defense, so we turned to Shreveport instructor Bill Pogue for some advice.
"Somebody comes up to you just suddenly, use that car key into the face."
Pogue told us that learning even just a few quick, effective moves can save a person's life, as he demonstrated to us.
“If I got in close then I use that palm against the lever of the neck.”
Authorities urge with any information about the male to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-6955 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.
