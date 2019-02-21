Organizations team up to honor Tommie

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is joining forces with Richmond Animal Care and Control to host a food and supplies drive in memory of “Tommie,” the badly burned dog who died last week.
The food drive will be held at an Open House at RACC throughout the week and items can dropped off from Tuesday, Feb. 19 through Tuesday, Feb. 26 at RPD’s 4th Precinct at 2219 Chamberlayne Avenue.
Richmond Animal Care and Control said Friday afternoon that “thanks to a very generous donor,” Tommie will be laid to rest at the Pet Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 23.
Originally, a public service had been planned, but RACC announced a change Sunday due to the overwhelming response it received. Instead, the shelter planned an open house each day from Tuesday to Saturday to show how the donations people send get put to use every day.
Pet Valu stores will hold a fundraiser in honor of Tommie. Bring your dog for a wash at any of their six Richmond locations from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.