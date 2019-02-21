News to know for Feb. 21: Overnight shooting; Remembering Sailor Bob; Jussie Smollett turns himself in

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Yesterday was a busy day for those in Central Virginia, but the week is finally coming to an end.
Richmond police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in St. John’s Wood apartment complex.
Upon arrival, officers found a male inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for two male suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Bob Griggs, commonly known as ‘Sailor Bob,’ died on Wednesday.
The Richmond native was known for his ‘Sailor Bob’ show, which was produced by WRVA (now WWBT) in the 1950s and 1960s.
The announcement of Grigg’s passing was made in a Facebook post by his son, Tom Griggs.
“Empire” star Jussie Smollett has turned himself in for making a false police report.
Over the past three weeks, police have been in contact with the brothers accused of attacking the actor, including interviews, home searches and a release from the brothers.
The false police report charge could mean up to three years in prison for Smollett. The actor would also have to pay the cost of the investigation into his report.
Henrico police responded to a possible active shooter on Wednesday near Virginia Randolph Museum and the Academy at Virginia Randolph.
School officials said they received a call of a threat, but no injuries were reported. An “all clear” was given just after 5:30 p.m.
Police have not announced where the threat came from, but police will provide extra security on Thursday for students.
Today is your last chance to voice your opinion on who the next Richmond police chief should be.
Mayor Levar Stoney wants to hear your thoughts at today’s community town hall which will take place at First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave, between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.
Residents can also fill out a survey HERE to provide feedback.
The Metro Richmond Zoo wants you to help name a baby dromedary camel that was born on Feb. 7.
The zoo posted to its Facebook page asking for name suggestions and is now holding a vote among four suggestions for what the camel will be named, including Alexandra Camelton, Windy, Wednesday and Ivanka Hump.
The winning name will be announced Saturday at noon.
Showers continue to hit Central Virginia this morning, with patches of fog as well.
Temperatures will rise to the upper 50s as the weather dries out through the day.
