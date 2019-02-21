Mayor Stoney joins ’100 Black Men Read’ initiative

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney visited Woodville Elementary School on Thursday afternoon as part of the ’100 Black Men Read’ initiative.
The initiative was created by Amanda Lynch, behavioral specialist at Woodwille Elementary School.
“It’s important to have men from the community come in so our students can see men from all walks of life, and to see they’re invested in the education of our children,” said Lynch.
Mayor Stoney was one of the guests who came to read to the students.
“I’m joining the program ’100 Black Men Read’ during the month of Black History to show our young people different roles that African-American males play in our community and my role as mayor, I wanted to come by and contribute,” said Stoney.
The mayor says children are our number one asset in Richmond.
“Sometimes you have to actually show up, and I’ve always shown up as a mayor,” said Stoney. “Literacy is the foundation and building blocks in creating a successful person.”
The mayor also spoke on the Richmond 34, and the current state of Virginia.
“Here in Richmond, unfortunately, race still bubbles at the surface,” said Stoney. “The Richmond 34 were brave individuals and souls. We stand on the shoulders of giants, and those 34 are definitely included in that group.”
