Man found with gunshot wound to head in south side apartment complex

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in St. John’s Wood apartment complex.
Police received reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Holbein Place on Wednesday night, at approximately 11:55 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a male inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for two male suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
