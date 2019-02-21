Man found with gunshot wound to head in south side apartment complex

By NBC12 Newsroom | February 21, 2019 at 4:42 AM EST - Updated February 21 at 5:01 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in St. John’s Wood apartment complex.

Police received reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Holbein Place on Wednesday night, at approximately 11:55 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a male inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for two male suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

