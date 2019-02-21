Lt. Clark named Virginia Career Firefighter of the Year

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - Hanover County Fire Lt. Brad Clark was honored by Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday by being named Virginia Career Firefighter of the Year.
Northam made the announcement in a press release for 2018’s Fire Service Awards.
Clark was killed Oct. 11, 2018, while rendering aid to a vehicle on I-295 as Hurricane Michael moved through Virginia.
“Like he had so many times before, Lieutenant Clark placed the needs of others above his own,” the announcement said. “Many will be forever grateful for his leadership and valor to the very end.”
Also, Hanover Fire Chief Jethro Piland was given the Excellence in Virginia Fire Services award for working with Clark’s family and the family of three others firefighters who were struck at the same time.
“Chief Piland’s leadership and interaction with constituents exemplifies how a fire chief should be,” the announcement said.
