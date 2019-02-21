‘I am furious’: Mother claims 7-year-old was assaulted by elementary teacher

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A mother is furious after she claims a teacher got physical with her second-grade son at Barack Obama Elementary school last week.
“You don’t put your hands on anyone’s child. For that to happen, it had me on fire,” said Shareta Miller.
Miller is demanding answers after she says her 7-year-old was assaulted by a faculty member at Barack Obama Elementary school.
“I know Mr. Barack doesn’t approve of any of that,” Miller said.
Miller said the incident happened Wednesday to her son Aveon after he tossed his hat in the air.
“He said, ‘Go to the office,’ and I told him I didn’t want to go. He kicked me and threw me against the wall, yelled at me and told me to go to the office,” Aveon Miller said.
Aveon said once he was asked to stop, he did.
“I’m thinking like 'This is crazy,’ so my daughter says she saw him when he was thrown against the wall,” Shareta Miller said.
“I just saw the end of it and I just saw him throw him against the wall and I just said whoa what’s going on,” sister Amya Miller said.
“For that to happen at school I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it,” Miller said.
Miller says the school never called and that it wasn’t until the 7-year-old boy came home in tears.
“I’m just furious because this has been done to my son and nobody has told me anything,” Miller said.
The family met with the principal last Thursday, but Miller said nothing was done.
“My children haven’t been back to school and I called the school and this guy is still working. He is still dealing with children getting a paycheck and my kids are missing out on getting their education,” Miller said.
Richmond Public Schools issued this statement on the allegation: “This matter has been thoroughly investigated and handled in accordance with our administrative procedures.”
A spokesperson also said due to the findings of their investigation, the employee will remain on the job.
They would not release any other details because it is a personnel matter.
“When you don’t hear anything as a parent yourself, they can tell you whatever, nobody called me and said anything so that’s crap for me,” Miller said.
As Miller figures out what’s next for her children, she said she hopes school leaders work on communication.
“These are our babies. Let me know what is going on. When you figure out something and trying to investigate that’s cool but put the parent at ease and say you are on top of it or something,” Miller said.
