Eastern League changes to split-season format

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Eastern League of Professional Baseball is changing its playoff format to a split-season format effective immediately.
The first half of the season will end on the 76th day of the regular season and the second half of the season will begin on the 77th day of the regular season.
For the 2019 season, the final day of the first half of the season will be on Tuesday, June 18, with the second half of the season kicking off on Wednesday, June 19. The second half of the season will conclude on Monday, Sept. 2, the final day of the regular season.
Under the change, postseason berths will be awarded to the first place teams in both the Eastern Division and the Western Division during the first half and second half of the season.
If the same team wins both halves of the season, the second playoff spot for that division would be awarded to the team from that division that had the best full season record.
PLAYOFF DATES:
- First Half Division Winner – Host games 3-5 of the first round series
- In 2019, dates are Sept. 6-8
- Second Half Division Winner – Host games 1-2 of the first round series
- In 2019, dates are Sept. 4-5.
Opening Day for the Flying Squirrels is April 4.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.