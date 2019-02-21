Critically missing adult alert canceled; woman found safe

By NBC12 Newsroom | February 20, 2019 at 7:14 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 7:44 PM

NORFOLK, VA (WWBT) - A woman who was missing out of Norfolk and believed to be in danger has been located.

Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert for Olivia Oliver, 24, who was last seen Feb. 20 at a gas station at 500 Military Highway in Norfolk.

Shortly after the alert was issued, Virginia State Police announced Oliver had been located.

A suspect in her disappearance was identified as Malik Fortes, 26. There was no word on whether he has been located or arrested.

