Chesterfield man caught with gun in DC airport

WASHINGTON, DC (WWBT) - A man from Chesterfield County was cited on a state weapons charge at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday.
The handgun, a 9 mm handgun loaded with 11 bullets, including a bullet in the chamber, was spotted by a TSA officer in the checkpoint X-ray machine.
Metropolitan Washington Authority Police were called to the checkpoint to confiscate the gun and cite the man.
Wednesday’s incident marks the fourth gun caught by TSA officers in the past seven days.
Two handguns were caught on Feb. 13, another on Feb. 17 and the fourth on Wednesday.
The four travelers all had their weapons taken and were cited on state weapons charges, and issued a summons.
