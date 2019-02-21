Bob Griggs, known as Richmond’s ‘Sailor Bob,’ dies

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Bob Griggs, known as “Sailor Bob,” has died. He was 85.
The announcement was posted to a fan Facebook group by his son, Tom Griggs.
In a video message, it said Griggs died Wednesday.
“Going forward, please don’t be sad. Instead, be thankful for the treasure chest of wonderful memories Bob helped you fill so many years ago," the announcement said. "He enjoyed creating those memories with you.”
Griggs was born Nov. 21, 1933, in Richmond.
“Sailor Bob” was produced by WRVA (what is now WWBT) in the 1950s and 1960s.
