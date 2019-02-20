Woman says man told her to kill fiancee before fatal beating

Kelsey Berreth, shown with her fiance and baby daughter, has been missing since Thanksgiving Day. (Source: Gray Television)
By Associated Press | February 20, 2019 at 10:41 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 10:41 AM

DENVER (AP) - Investigators say a Colorado man beat his fiancee to death with a baseball bat after failing to convince a woman he was having an affair with to commit the killing.

The grim details revealed in a Colorado courtroom Tuesday provided the first public account of what led prosecutors to charge Patrick Frazee with murder and other charges in the death of Kelsey Berreth.

Berreth was a 29-year-old flight instructor who had a 1-year-old daughter with Frazee.

She was last seen on Nov. 22 near her home in a mountain town near Colorado Springs, south of Denver. Her body has not been found.

Frazee has not entered a plea to any of the allegations. A judge ruled Tuesday that the 32-year-old will remain in jail without bond before his trial.

