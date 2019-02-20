Woman says man told her to kill fiancee before fatal beating

DENVER (AP) - Investigators say a Colorado man beat his fiancee to death with a baseball bat after failing to convince a woman he was having an affair with to commit the killing.
The grim details revealed in a Colorado courtroom Tuesday provided the first public account of what led prosecutors to charge Patrick Frazee with murder and other charges in the death of Kelsey Berreth.
Berreth was a 29-year-old flight instructor who had a 1-year-old daughter with Frazee.
She was last seen on Nov. 22 near her home in a mountain town near Colorado Springs, south of Denver. Her body has not been found.
Frazee has not entered a plea to any of the allegations. A judge ruled Tuesday that the 32-year-old will remain in jail without bond before his trial.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)