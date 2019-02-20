Woman hits toddler, drives away in Chesterfield shopping center

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a woman who hit a toddler in the Irongate shopping center.
Police say the incident occurred on Monday, when the child ran into the road outside of Food Lion.
The woman stepped out of her vehicle to check on the child before fleeing the scene.
The 3-year-old is okay.
Police are searching for the early model Mitsubishi Montero.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.