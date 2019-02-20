Virginia sees second highest bear harvest

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia bear harvests are the second highest they’ve ever been.
Wildlife biologists with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries have released statistics for the 2018-2019 hunting season.
Although the number was high, bear harvests did see a slight decrease. Meanwhile, deer harvests saw a slight increase, and turkey harvests remained the same.
“The annual variation in harvest is normal and most populations are healthy and on-track with long-range management plan objectives,” said Wildlife Division Chief Dr. Gray Anderson.
The harvest data is used to inform future regulatory decisions.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.