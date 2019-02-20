Vehicle slams into Richmond fire hydrant; police respond to hundreds of incidents

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Of the dozens of crashes throughout Virginia on Wednesday morning, Richmond police responded to an incident on Semmes Avenue involving two vehicles and a fire hydrant.
Virginia State Police troopers have responded to more than 300 calls for traffic crashes and disabled vehicles as winter weather struck the Commonwealth on Wednesday morning.
Since midnight, VSP responded to 171 crashes and 143 disabled vehicles.
“Fortunately the majority of those crashes have only involved damage to vehicles and few injuries,” State Police said in a news release “State police have not worked any fatal crashes.”
WDBJ reported that a ruptured tractor-trailer on Route 220 threatened nearby structures. Viewer photos showed a massive blaze in that area.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.