VDOT, state police monitoring road conditions as winter weather moves in

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - VDOT crews are on alert as they work into the night monitoring whatever Mother Nature will bring.
They started pre-treating interstates Monday and spent most of Tuesday focusing on primary roads ahead of the storm.
Even Virginia State Police is on alert for the coming winter weather. They say crashes and disabled cars on roads are the calls that pour in. It’s why troopers are on standby to work late.
"I’m (going to) stay in, probably,” Lenny Tolliver said.
The decision to drive in winter weather depends on who’s making it.
"I’m going to work tomorrow,: Doug Webb said. “Whether the snow come or not, I’ll be at work and do what I gotta do.”
That’s just why transportation crews are concerned. Winter weather could hit just after midnight, so they’re preparing to minimize the impact during your morning commute.
"Whether it’s snow, sleet or ice, we’re not exactly sure but we need to be prepared for potential impacts,” Bob Spieldenner of V-DOT said.
Crews have been eyeing this storm ahead of time.
“We had crews putting down pre-treatment on the interstates last night,” Spieldenner said. “Crews are also hitting it today on the primary roads.”
While Fredericksburg could get 6 inches of snow, the Richmond area is expected to see 1 to 3 inches. That may not sound like much, but it only takes a little winter weather to cause a traffic nightmare.
Last month, state police responded to hundreds of crashes in one day due to icy roads.
“I dont want to see nobody getting in any fender-bender or accidents,” Tolliver said. “Driving when it’s inclement weather, can’t nothing but bad things come about.”
That’s why VDOT is hard at work with one goal in mind: "Clear the roadways, make them safe for everybody,” Spieldenner said.
If you live or work in area that will get impacted the hardest by snow or icy, state police ask that you delay hitting the roads until the middle of the day Wednesday.
