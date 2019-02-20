VCU avenges loss to Rhode Island in dominating fashion

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The last time VCU lost was a 71-65 defeat at the hands of Rhode Island on the road last month. Wednesday night on their own floor, the black and gold Rams did their best to make sure nobody remembered.
Marcus Santos-Silva scored 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as VCU blew out Rhode Island, 76-42. It marks the Rams’ seventh straight win and, with the victory and a Davidson loss, they took sole possession of first place in the Atlantic 10.
After a close contest in the early minutes, VCU put together a 20-4 run late in the first half before Jeff Dowtin hit a three pointer at the halftime buzzer. Mike Rhoades and company hit the locker room with a 39-22 lead at the break.
The advantage only grew from there as VCU held Rhode Island to just four second half points through the 9:16 mark of the frame.
VCU shot 50 percent from the floor and knocked down eleven three pointers. The Rams forced 20 URI turnovers, only committed seven themselves, and scored 21 points off of those turnovers.
In addition to Santos-Silva’s big night, De’Riante Jenkins scored 14 points while Marcus Evans dished out nine assists. Dowtin led Rhode Island with 14 points.
VCU improves to 20-6, 11-2 in the Atlantic 10, and will host George Washington at the Siegel Center on Saturday at 2:00pm.
