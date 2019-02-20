Richmond police searching for vehicle involved in burglary

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police say the vehicle pictures was possible involved in a burglary earlier in February.
Officers responded to the 300 block of West Marshall Street on Friday, Feb. 1 at 11:30 p.m. for reports of a burglary. After investigating, detectives discovered the vehicle in the photo was possibly used in the crime.
The four-door Jeep is silver, with a hard top and “family crest-style” decals on the front doors.
Anyone with any information about the Jeep or the persons using it is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective P. Cho at 804-646-2939.
