Richmond man dies after Valentine’s Day shooting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A 27-year-old Richmond man died after a shooting on Broad Rock Boulevard on Valentine’s Day, Richmond police said on Wednesday.
Police say Edwin D. Gonzales-Urbina showed up to a hospital just before 11 p.m. with an apparent gunshot would. He died several hours later.
Police say Gonzales-Urbina was shot in the 3100 block of Broad Rock Boulevard.
No suspects have been named. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Cuffley at (804) 646-6795 or Detective Sgt. M. Mocello at 804-646-6775 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
This homicide occurred around the same time as another shooting death on N. 19th Street.
In that shooting, a man was found shot to death in an alley.
Earlier that same name, a man was found shot to death outside a home in Chesterfield County.
No suspects have been named in either of those two cases.
