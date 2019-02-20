$10,000 reward offered to help find man who shot Virginia officer

BLUEFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police has issued a Blue Alert for a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a Bluefield police officer.
Donquale Maurice Gray, 25, is described as a black male 6-foot-1 weighing 185 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. A clothing description was not available.
He is believed to be armed and dangerous and possibly driving a blue 2008 Toyota Yaris hatchback with West Virginia license plate 53U-974. His last known address is in Bluefield, West Virginia.
The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Gray.
This reward doubles the original amount, which was $5,000.
The officer is being treated at a hospital near where the shooting occurred. The severity of the officer’s wounds is not known.
WDBJ in Roanoke reports Gray’s car was found on the West Virginia side of Bluefield, which straddles the border between Virginia and West Virginia. Police say his last known location was on Augusta Street in Bluefield and believe he is on the run.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bluefield police department at (276) 326-2621.
