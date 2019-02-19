Razor blades found under cart handles at NC Walmart

SILER CITY, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina are looking for the people responsible for placing razor blades under the handles of shopping carts at a Walmart, injuring at least one person.
Citing a Siler City police release, news outlets report the blades were found Sunday. Police say the blades could have been part of a plan to shoplift.
Police released images from surveillance video of two male suspects.
It’s unclear how many shopping carts were affected. Further details haven’t been released.
