Razor blades found under cart handles at NC Walmart

Police are looking for these men in connection with razor blades being left under the handles of buggies at a North Carolina Walmart. (Source: Siler City Police Department Facebook page)
February 19, 2019 at 9:58 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 7:24 AM

SILER CITY, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina are looking for the people responsible for placing razor blades under the handles of shopping carts at a Walmart, injuring at least one person.

Citing a Siler City police release, news outlets report the blades were found Sunday. Police say the blades could have been part of a plan to shoplift.

Police released images from surveillance video of two male suspects.

It’s unclear how many shopping carts were affected. Further details haven’t been released.

Please help us in identifying these two persons of interest in the razor blade case. If you have any information please contact Siler City Police Department at 919-742-5626.

Posted by Siler City Police Department on Monday, February 18, 2019

