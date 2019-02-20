Petersburg issues mandatory water usage restriction

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg Public Works and Utilities has issued a mandatory water usage restriction as a water main break is repaired.
The repair is taking place at 800 Arlington Street.
Until the repair is finished, the City is issuing a mandatory water consumption reduction for Petersburg utility customers.
Customers should restrict water usage to only purposes that maintain the public health, safety and welfare of human and animal life.
Customers are prohibited from using water for purposes such as watering lawns and landscapes, non-commercial car washing, filling swim pools and more.
The mandatory restriction is not a boil water notice.
Updates will be provided when the restriction is lifted.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.