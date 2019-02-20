Northam withdraws from VUU ‘reconciliation tour’ event

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam has pulled out of a Thursday event at Virginia Union University billed as the first stop on a “reconciliation tour.”
Northam tweeted the announcement Wednesday evening following backlash from the university’s students who had expressed their discontent with his scheduled appearance.
“I appreciate the original invitation of VUU’s administration, but I will abide the students’ wishes,” Northam said.
In place of the appearance, Northam said he will instead welcome the Richmond 34 to the Executive Mansion on Friday.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.