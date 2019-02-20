News to know for Feb. 20: Petersburg water restriction; Search for driver who hit toddler; Weather could impact commute

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Winter weather has made its way to Central Virginia. However, conditions won’t stay too long.
Snow won’t stick around Central Virginia too long, but road conditions will be impacted.
Metro Richmond is expected to get a coating to 1″ of snow (mainly on non-paved surfaces) before the wintry mix changes over to sleet, then freezing rain and rain by midday and early afternoon.
Slick roads are expected Wednesday morning, with improving conditions through the day.
Area school districts such as Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Petersburg are all operating on a 2-hour delay.
A number of school districts such as Hanover, Dinwiddie, Caroline, Goochland and Prince George are closed Wednesday.
Petersburg Public Works and Utilities has issued a mandatory water usage restriction as a water main break is repaired.
Customers should restrict water usage to only purposes that maintain the public health, safety and welfare of human and animal life.
Updates will be provided when the restriction is lifted.
Chesterfield police are searching for a woman who hit a toddler in the Irongate shopping center on Monday.
The woman stepped out of her vehicle to check on the child before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
A fence was destroyed at a Richmond residence after a car crashed through the front yard early Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred at a residence on Decatur Street, damaging the front porch and totaling the fence around the yard.
Richmond police say two cars were involved, and all people affected were taken to the hospital.
Gloucester County Schools held a forum Wednesday evening to discuss a possible new bathroom policy.
The policy would allow transgender students to use the restroom consistent with the student’s gender identity.
There was no vote taken in the meeting.
VDOT continues to urge drivers to limit travel during winter weather.
Conditions vary across the state, but VDOT says it’s best to plan travel around the storm, not during it.
If you live or work in area that will get impacted the hardest by snow or icy conditions, state police ask that you delay hitting the roads until the middle of the day Wednesday.
