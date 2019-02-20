Mobile payments often lead to overspending, researchers say

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/WXIX) - Target just became the newest retailer to accept mobile payments, like Apple Pay and Google Pay.
It doesn't get much easier than paying with a simple flash of your phone screen!
But research shows that paying that way could lead to overspending.
Target, Taco Bell and Speedway will all now begin taking Apple Pay at checkouts.
Mobile payments are now happening at about 65% of all retail outlets in America.
But researchers at the University of Illinois found that people who use mobile payment tend to spend more.
Those researchers found retail transactions jumped by more than 23 percent when consumers switched to mobile payments, largely because they were buying low-cost items more frequently.
The things most likely to be purchased with mobile payments? Food and entertainment.
Previous research has shown that people spend more when using credit cards compared to cash, too.
All of these studies point to the idea that this kind of spending feels less *real* than when you’re handing over actual money at the checkout.
If you use mobile payment, it may be even more important to also use an app like Mint to track your spending, and help you stick to a budget.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.