House Speaker calls for ‘legislative forum’ into Fairfax allegations

In response to the Democrats’ statement, the attorney for Meredith Watson, the woman accusing Fairfax of rape at Duke University in 2000, wrote in a press release, “Apparently, the Virginia House Democratic Caucus believes that courageous victims of rape need to be heard - just not by them. Ms. Watson is counting on the General Assembly to do the right thing and hold hearings now. These nonstop efforts to duck their role is pure cowardice. Sympathy is welcome, but action is needed.”