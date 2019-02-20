Heavy police presence in Henrico after reported threat at school

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police are responding to a report of a possible active shooter on Mountain Road.
There is a heavy police presence in the area of Virginia Randolph Museum and The Academy at Virginia Randolph.
The Academy is an alternative school in the Henrico County School District.
There has been no official confirmation from police of a shooting.
Henrico School tweeted there have been no reports of injuries and police searching the school room-by-room.
Virginia State Police said it was initially called for support, but that call was later canceled.
Police are currently setting up a media staging area.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.