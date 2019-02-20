Black History Month: Honoring the work of a Virginia midwife named a ‘town hero’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -From 1930 to 1967 Anna B. Turner worked in Sussex County and traveled to at least 4 other counties and towns, helping families bring new life into the world.
“She was the midwife for the town, for the area,” explained Tawanna Green. “Because of her I am here.”
Green is one of Anna Turner’s 37 grandchildren, she is also my cousin.
In midwifery the term is known as catching or receiving babies, Green was born in a small room in her family’s home, and Grandma Anna was there to make sure she and her mother were safe and healthy.
“Back then it was my parents bedroom but when I grew up it was the laundry room, that’s how small it was," explained Green. "Enough room for a washer a dryer and a freezer--and that’s the room I was born in.”
I am one of Anna B. Turner’s great-grandchildren, I never had the honor of meeting her, but through photos and stories from my family, I can’t help but beam with pride of her legacy.
“If we just look into our familial history we can see where we came from and the things that happened that really were the bridges that got us to where we are today,” said Green.
Grandma Anna was trained by the Sussex Health Department, Loretta Majette, who is also my cousin, has worked alongside Tawanna, and others to preserve her legacy.
“I remember the nights, holidays and weekends, my grandmother would grab her black bag. She cared more about what she did, than how much she was getting paid, she only charged 10 dollars back in those days,” Loretta wrote in a reflection. "The house was so lonely when she had to leave, but we knew she loved what she did, bringing a new life into the world.”
Loretta was raised by Grandma Anna, who took her and her sister in after Grandma Anna had already raised 11 children of her own, and was 56 years.
“In her community she was loved by blacks and whites alike and she was well respected,” she said.
Loretta remembers growing up in a home with constant visitors, people coming by to say thank you or just spend time with the woman who helped bring their children into the world. She also remembers spending time with her cousins, because Grandma Anna could leave at any time for a birth.
“She cared enough to help her people that were less fortunate than she was to bring into the world babies when they could not afford hospital stays,” said Majette. “She cared about people, she had so much compassion for people, she had so much love and that’s some of the things she taught us. She always wanted to help someone and that’s some of the things she taught us.”
On NBC12 News First at Four, you can hear the full story, and more about Anna B. Turner's impact, and how the Commonwealth, has honored her work.
