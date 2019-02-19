Video: Police rescue 2 kids from carjacking suspect in Oklahoma

Dashboard and Body Camera video from arrest of Kidnapping Suspect Jarrod Gilliam On 01/11/2019 at 7:35PM Dispatch received a call from a third party stating that they believe that a vehicle was just stolen from a store at 4538 Martin Luther King Blvd. Another caller stated they witnessed the vehicle being stolen also and attempted to follow but lost sight. Another caller stated they believed there were 2 children in the stolen vehicle. It was confirmed by the mother that her 2 children ages 4 and 5 were in the vehicle while she was in the store and she did not see who took the vehicle. Officers from Gilcrease Division and Riverside Division responded to the area to assist. We developed information that the vehicle was a 2005 Purple/Blue Chevrolet Malibu. Officer Pablo Zuniga was at the intersection of Apache St and Lewis Ave. watching for the vehicle. At 8:45PM he saw a vehicle matching the description go North on Lewis Ave from Apache St. Officer Zuniga also saw the children in the back seat and confirmed that it was the stolen vehicle by the tag number. Zuniga kept a distance and observed the vehicle until more officers could assist him. The suspect’s speed was only about 30 MPH so the officer could keep the vehicle under surveillance. The suspect pulled into Lucky Sam’s Store 3407 N Lewis Ave and Zuniga initiated a traffic stop and took the suspect into custody. The children were not harmed and were returned to their mother. The suspect Jarrod Gilliam was arrested and booked for 2 counts of Kidnapping AFCF, Larceny of a motor vehicle AFCF and Larceny from and motor vehicle.